Right before Thursday's All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party in Vegas, AEW has announced a new partnership with Mexico's AAA promotion.

As seen in the video above, AAA General Manager Dorian Roldán congratulated Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Tony Khan for the launch of their promotion. Roldán said AAA is very excited to see what AEW does as they believe it will change the pro wrestling world. Roldán then announced that the two promotions are forming an alliance that will "present new surprises to the fans, exchange of talent, surprise people, and well, all the surprises that we have this year."

One of the first questions to come out of that announcement was if AAA still had a partnership with Impact Wrestling. The two have been working together since 2017, loaning out talent for each other's events.

See Also All Elite Wrestling Updated Roster With New Stars

PWInsider is reporting as of right now the AEW-AAA partnership will not have any immediate effect on AAA's partnership with Impact. The report states Impact knew about AAA partnering up with AEW days in advance, and as of right now, there's no differences with how AAA will work with Impact.

Earlier this week, AAA also announced a new TV deal with TV Azteca in Mexico, which begins on February 15. The two-hour series will air at 4:30 pm CT on Fridays. AAA will maintain the rights to the content while the network will handle production.