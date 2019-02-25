Following the announcement that Bruce Prichard has been re-hired by WWE, we've received several inquiries about the future of his popular podcast, Something To Wrestle, as well as their upcoming live shows.

At this time, there is no concrete answer about the future of the podcast. However, after speaking with Conrad Thompson this morning, we can confirm that Something To Wrestle will be honoring all of their current live show commitments, "no matter what."

Below is the full list of upcoming Something To Wrestle live shows, tickets for each can be purchased HERE:

* March 1st - Montville, CT

* March 9th - Crown Point, IN

* March 10th - Cleveland, OH

* March 22nd - Sydney, Australia

* March 23rd - Melbourne, Australia

* March 24th - Brisbane, Australia

* April 6th - New York City, NY

* April 8th - Brooklyn, NY

Thompson was recently a guest on our WINCLY podcast. During his appearance he discussed the future of Something To Wrestle on the WWE Network, organizing Starrcast, his relationship with Tony Khan, the launch of AEW and more. You can listen to Conrad's appearance in the embedded player below. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.