- As seen in the video above, last night's Impact Wrestling came to a conclusion with LAX reaching their boiling point after losing yet another Impact Tag Team Title match to the Lucha Bros, Fenix & Penagon Jr. LAX responded by beating Penta & Fenix down to the mat and then they proceeded to rip off their masks. This, as is well documented throughout history, is the ultimate sign of disrespect to a lucha libre wrestler.

- Following last month's Homecoming event, Impact Wrestling will be holding an additional three PPVs this year, according to PWInsider. The current schedule is as follows:

* Rebellion will take place on 4/28/2019

* Slammiversary will be held on 7/7/2019

* Bound for Glory is scheduled to take place on Sunday 10/13

- Eli Drake took to Twitter to reply to an individual responding with criticism to the announcement that Drake will battle Tessa Blanchard in an intergender match at Impact Wrestling United We Stand. Drake was adamant that he would not partake in the match, writing, "You couldn't have hit the nail more directly on the head. I have amazing respect for Impact Wrestling and Tessa Blanchard and can see that she is likely the greatest female talent in wrestling today. Although that said, I will not participate in a one on one intergender match."

United We Stand takes place on April 4, 2019 inside the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey. You can read Drake's full tweet below: