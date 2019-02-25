- Above is the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts, featuring The Celtic Warrior and Rusev hitting the gym in Nashville with Dr. Mario Novo of Lifters Clinic and The BFR Pros for a BFR (Blood Flow Restriction) workout. Sheamus noted that BFR is the latest buzz in Sports Science. He also said standard BFR workouts involve attaching pressure cuffs and hitting low weights at high reps, but the doctor designed a custom program for the WWE Superstars, one for High, Moderate and Light Loading.

Sheamus wrote, "Very interesting and informational workout with Dr. Mario, not only on the BFR front but also his whole approach to each exercise and the breakdown of each set. Blood Flow Restriction may not be for everyone but the science and insight into this technology is fascinating and very forward thinking. Most importantly it fits into the philosophy of... Brave Change."

- WWE Co-President George Barrios will once again participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference tomorrow in San Francisco. Barrios participated in the same event back in 2016 and 2018. Below is WWE's announcement on the event, with details on how to listen to the live audio webcast:

WWE®'s George Barrios to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 02/25/2019 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Co-President, George A. Barrios, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios' remarks are expected to begin at approximately 2:05 p.m. PT (5:05 p.m. ET). A replay of the fireside chat will be available after the actual event and for 90 days following the conference.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is celebrating his 70th birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter and commented on The Nature Boy, noting that the party will truly kick off on tonight's RAW with the big birthday celebration.

Vince wrote, "Still stylin' and profilin' after all these years. Celebrating the 70th birthday of @RicFlairNatrboy all day before the party truly kicks off tonight on #Raw."

