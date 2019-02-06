California indie women's wrestler Shotzi Blackheart received some mainstream media attention this week for a bizarre offer she recently made to her fans on Twitter. The SHIMMER & RISE star gave fans the chance to purchase photos of her morning bathroom break.

The UK Mirror billed Blackheart as a "WWE rookie" due to her role on the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough. It was also noted that she works as an alternative model these days. Real Name Ashley Urbanski, Blackheart made it to the final 14 during that season but she was unable to continue due to an irregular heartbeat that kept her from getting medically cleared. She was invited to a WWE Performance Center tryout in May 2016 after resolving her health issues, but never signed.

Blackheart, who has also appeared for Impact Wrestling, took to Twitter on Sunday morning and wrote, "Its superbowl sunday! Paypal me $5 and ill send you a picture of this mornings dump!" She also included her PayPal ID. She then tweeted a photo of her toilet to show she was serious.

At least one fan made the twisted purchase but Blackheart claimed she had several orders. One fan wrote with their PayPal payment, "FYI, I am doing this to support you not because I am some weirdo."

Blackheart shared that screenshot on Twitter and responded, "Whatever bud no judgment here. Welcome to the toilet elite!"

You can see her related tweets below:

Its superbowl sunday! Paypal me $5 and ill send you a picture of this mornings dump! ?? pooppal: [email protected] ! ???????? — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) February 3, 2019

Superbowl? More like toiletbowl ?? ! Poopslam poopslam poopslam! https://t.co/yl0e3KP0e3 — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) February 3, 2019

Give in! YOLO! — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) February 3, 2019

Yeah already made 6X that. No thanks. — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) February 3, 2019

Whatever bud no judgement here. Welcome to the toilet elite! pic.twitter.com/amNQxKJuXP — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) February 3, 2019

Laugh more bud — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) February 4, 2019