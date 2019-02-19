Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days including:

* Jimmy Uso's recent arrest

*Corey Graves' wife claiming he's having an affair with Carmella

* Kofi Kingston getting a big WWE push

* Becky Lynch "re-injuring" her knee

* Elimination Chamber fallout

* Degeneration-X being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Nick's interview with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, which includes Josh discussing:

* His upcoming Bloodsport iPPV featuring a mixture of top pro wrestling and MMA talent

* Ken Shamrock's possible involvement on the show

* How Ronda Rousey has transitioned to pro wrestling

* His commentary of The Young Bucks in NJPW

GCW presents Josh Barnett's Bloodsport goes down April 4th from White Eagles Hall in Jersey City, NJ. It will be streamed via FITE.tv and tickets are available by clicking HERE

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.