Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* Kevin Owens replacing Kofi Kingston in the Fastlane PPV main event against Daniel Bryan

* Backstage news on The Hardy Boyz return to WWE TV

* Sami Zayn reportedly set to return to WWE TV

* Honky Tonk Man joining the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class

* Exclusive Wrestling Inc insights from backstage at Monday Night RAW

* Impact Wrestling deleting Jeff Jarrett's GFW Amped episodes

Nick's interview with AEW and GCW's Joey Janela, which includes Joey discussing:

* Signing with AEW

* GCW as the modern day ECW

* Joey Janela's Spring Break 3

* Comparisons to Chris Jericho

* Wanting deathmatch wrestling go mainstream

* His current relationship status with Penelope Ford

GCW Presents Joey Janela's Spring Break in two parts this year, April 4th and 5th. Both nights will be streamed live via FITE. Joey will also be performing at AEW's Double or Nothing on May 25th, which will also be streamed via FITE.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.