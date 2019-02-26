Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days including:

* Roman Reigns announcing he is in remission from his leukemia battle

* Batista's heinous return on WWE RAW

* Arn Anderson's reported WWE release

* WWE officially releasing three Superstars

* Steve Corino becoming a WWE agent

* Bruce Prichard being re-hired to the WWE creative team

* An update on rumored WrestleMania plans for the WWE Championship

* Matt Hardy's WWE contract coming up soon

Nick's interview with AEW Executive Vice President Cody, which includes Cody discussing:

* How he is recovering from injury

* The decision to launch AEW

* The record breaking sell out they had in Vegas

* His friendship with newly released WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger

* How AEW may handle their developmental system

* The latest on AEW's TV deal

* Billy Gunn as their first producer

