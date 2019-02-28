Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* Tommaso Ciampa reportedly dealing with an injury

* WWE adding Roman Reigns to all RAW events through WrestleMania

* Batista returning to RAW this coming Monday night

* Buddy Murphy leaving 205 Live for the foreseeable future

* Becky Lynch being removed from Fastlane advertising

* WWE NXT UK signing five new talents

* Bea Priestly signing with AEW

* Chris Jericho purchasing a new mansion for north of $3,000,000

Nick's interview with soon to be WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, which includes Sean discussing:

* How it feels to finally be going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Why WWE decided to induct DX this year

* Whether his son has plans to become a pro wrestler

* Why Rick Rude did not fit in with DX

* Who should induct DX into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Honky Tonk Man being inducted alongside DX

A Wrestling Inc "From The Vault" interview featuring Raj Giri interviewing soon to be WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man back in 2012

Audio from today's Impact Wrestling media call featuring Nick chatting with newly re-signed Impact Wrestling Knockout Rosemary

