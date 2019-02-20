Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* Tye Dillinger requesting his WWE release

* Kofi Kingston facing Daniel Bryan at Fastlane

* Backstage news on major last minute RAW rewrites

* Plans for Lacey Evans

* WWE's "invasion" pitch to The Young Bucks

* A possible Kurt Angle retirement match at WrestleMania

Nick's interview with Brian Pillman Jr. which includes Brian discussing:

* His emotional ECW Arena debut

* Davey Boy Smith Jr and Teddy Hart as mentors

* Committing to MLW, what he thinks of AEW

* The rumors of The Hart Foundation entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Andy Malnoske's interview with Brian Pillman Jr, which includes Brian discussing:

* His independent wrestling run

* Where he'd like to work next

* Re-establishing The Hart Foundation in MLW

* Steve Austin destroying his childhood pool

Wrestling Inc field correspondent Joey G recapping his on-site coverage of the AEW Vegas rally and his VIP experience at Impact Wrestling recent three-day television tapings in Vegas. Including a memorable round of bowling with The Lucha Bros and LAX.

