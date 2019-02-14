Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* The Undertaker revealing he's meeting with, "someone important today,"

* Backstage news on WWE's plans for the new Women's Tag Team titles

* Updates on Brock Lesnar's WWE schedule

* Baron Corbin vs Braun Strowman being made a No DQ Match at WWE Elimination Chamber

* Ronda Rousey joining Total Divas

* AEW's Double or Nothing selling out in four minutes

Nick's interview with AEW's first-ever produce Billy Gunn, which includes Billy discussing:

* How he landed his new AEW role

* What he hopes to contribute to AEW

* How the current pro wrestling landscape compares to the Attitude Era

* How legends could be used in AEW

* Billy Gunn's Bad Ass

Billy Gunn's "Badd A$$ Mania Party" in NYC goes down on Friday April 5th at Legend's Bar in Manhattan. Guests already announced to attend include Bully Ray, The Beautiful People (Velvet Sky and Angelina Love), "Cowboy" James Storm, former NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey and Austin Gunn.

Tickets go on sale immediately following WWE Elimination Chamber and can purchased HERE

The WINCLY will return next Tuesday afternoon! You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.