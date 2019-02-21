Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Topics discussed include:

* Velveteen Dream capturing the WWE NXT North American Championship

* Bayley and Sasha Banks bringing the WWE Women's Tag Team titles to NXT

* The return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* WWE RAW having it's best average viewership since September 2018

* Backstage news on Seth Rollins' back injury

* The newly announced Netflix biopic about Hulk Hogan

Andy Malnoske's interview with former ECW extreme referee, Ring of Honor alum, HC Loc!

