WWE has announced that 205 Live Superstar Hideo Itami is no longer with the company.

Below is the full announcement issued this afternoon:

Hideo Itami released WWE has come to terms on the release of Kenta Kobayashi (Hideo Itami).

WWE did not wish Itami the best in his future endeavors. As noted, WWE announced the release of Tye Dillinger today and he was not wished the best either.

We noted back in late January that Itami had requested his release following the loss to Akira Tozawa on the January 29 edition of 205 Live. It was reported then that Itami was not happy with how he was being used in WWE.

Stay tuned for updates on Itami's departure and his future.