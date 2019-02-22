Add 205 Live Superstar TJP to the list of talents released by WWE today.

Below is the announcement issued by WWE today:

TJP released WWE has come to terms on the release of Theodore Perkins (TJP).

WWE did not wish the best to TJP in his future endeavors. The same went with the earlier announcement on the release of Hideo Itami, and the release of Tye Dillinger.

TJP, who lost to Humberto Carrillo on 205 Live this week, made some interesting comments on his status and Ricochet's RAW debut this week. You can see those tweets below:

Oh cool I think I wrote this ? https://t.co/TyNlPOkrFj — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

I wish I was kidding...but literally I wrote that. Be proactive I guess...??????? — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

I thought someone else turning my homework in with their name on it ended after high school... — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

Despi'e all that, I'm really happy for @KingRicochet because he's really awesome and deserves a shot. — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

No. I won't. That was my best shot. The rest is out of my hands. — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

I'm doing my best. I promise you, I am. But they won't let me off the bench, and they just gave the bat I carved myself to someone else for their at-bat. If I ever get to the plate, I promise you I'm swinging for the sun and 3 stars ?????? https://t.co/uiIJzzRkB9 — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

If it were up to me, literally never. I'm doing everything I possibly can to succeed here on the team I always wanted to play for, both on and off camera. https://t.co/I9aQ3eidv0 — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

Stay tuned for updates on TJP's departure and future.