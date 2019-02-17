WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring for the first of six title matches on tonight's card. Vic Joseph is joined by Nigel McGuinness and Aiden English. Out first comes the challenger, Akira Tozawa. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy is out next.

The bell rings and they trade holds. Murphy looks to take control first but they trade holds in the middle of the ring. Tozawa with strikes but Murphy just takes them. They go to the floor and Murphy tries for a chop but Tozawa ducks and the champion nails the ring post instead. They bring it back in the ring and Murphy decks Tozawa. Murphy is still selling the hand injury. Murphy goes back out and Tozawa runs the ropes for a suicide dive. Murphy catches Tozawa mid-move on the floor, dropping him on his head with a suplex. Murphy brings it back into the ring and keeps control. Tozawa with more strikes but Murphy continues to take them. Murphy drops Tozawa.

We cut backstage to Kayla Braxton trying to get a word from Kofi Kingston outside of The New Day's locker room. Big E and Xavier Woods come out and say Kofi is in the middle of receiving a fine massage from Mrs. Butterworth right now. Big E and Woods talk Kofi up as Murphy dominates Tozawa in the ring. Murphy with a close 2 count. Murphy keeps Tozawa grounded again as fans look to rally for him. Murphy with an abdominal stretch now. Woods goes on about how Kofi will become the WWE Champion tonight. Tozawa counters a stretch and tosses Murphy out of the ring to the floor. Murphy runs back in but Tozawa drops him with a superkick.

Tozawa with more offense now. Tozawa with a missile dropkick from the top and double knees in the corner. Tozawa misses a shot but Murphy misses the counter. Tozawa with a backdrop driver. Tozawa with a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count. Tozawa goes to the top while Murphy is laid out down below. Tozawa is forced to roll through as Murphy gets up. More back and forth now. Tozawa climbs up but Murphy headbutts him to the mat. Tozawa runs right back up but Murphy looks to counter in mid-air. Tozawa turns that into a huge super hurricanrana in mid-air for a close 2 count. They tangle again. Murphy counters and drops Tozawa onto his knee, then delivers another knee to the face. Murphy keeps control but Tozawa kicks out at 2 again. Murphy talks trash and kicks Tozawa around now. Tozawa comes back with chops fighting to his feet now. Tozawa rocks Murphy and goes for a German suplex but Murphy resists. Tozawa with a huge clothesline and then a German for a close 2 count.

Tozawa tries to rally the crowd again. Tozawa drags Murphy to the corner and goes to climb up but Murphy grabs his leg. Tozawa kicks him away. Murphy runs into a superkick. Tozawa with a big inverted hurricanrana from the corner. Murphy goes to the floor and Tozawa runs the ropes for a big suicide dive, then another dive. Tozawa brings it back into the ring as a "this is awesome!" chant starts up. Tozawa goes to the top and kicks Murphy away. Tozawa with the big senton to the back while Murphy is draping over the middle rope. Murphy still kicks out at 2 somehow. Tozawa slaps Murphy while Murphy is trying to get up from his knees. Tozawa runs into a big jumping knee. Murphy drops Tozawa for another close 2 count. Tozawa comes back with the Octopus submission. Murphy fights out and hits Murphy's Law for the pin to retain.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

