No DQ Match: Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring while Ronda Rousey is still out. Braun Strowman is out next.

The bell rings and the "get these hands!" chants start up. Corbin tosses his vest at Braun and attacks but Braun drops him. Corbin goes out and grabs a kendo stick now, nailing Strowman with it. Corbin brings the stick into the ring and keeps the attack going. Corbin works Strowman around the ring and places the stick into the top turnbuckle. Corbin tries to send Strowman into the kendo stick spike in the corner but it's reversed. Corbin also avoids it and runs back in but Strowman goes to work on him. Strowman toys with Corbin in the corner now. Strowman snatches the stick and breaks it in half, yelling out that he doesn't need the weapon to kick Corbin's ass. Strowman drops Corbin and sends him out of the ring for a breather.

Strowman runs around the ring and sends Corbin into the barrier with a big shoulder. Strowman plays to the crowd for a pop. Strowman runs around the ring again but Corbin throws an announce table chair at him. Strowman catches it. Strowman charges again but Corbin side-steps and sends Strowman into the steel steps at ringside. Corbin takes half of the steel steps and rams them into Strowman. Corbin with another shot with half of the steps. Corbin mocks Strowman and drops him with another steps shot to the face. Corbin mocks Strowman at ringside again.

Corbin brings it back into the ring and decks Strowman. Corbin drops Strowman with another big right hand. Corbin wastes some time and plays to the crowd for boos. Corbin charges again but Strowman swats him away with ease. Strowman overpowers and works Corbin over now. Fans chant for tables now. A table is propped up in the corner but Corbin avoids it and looks to turn it back around on Strowman. Strowman manages to catch Corbin mid-move and drive him through the table in the corner with a big powerslam. The music suddenly interrupts as Drew McIntyre makes his way out.

Drew matches to the ring with a steel chair. Strowman readies in the ring and waits for a fight. Bobby Lashley comes in from behind and drops Strowman with a steel chair. Drew enters the ring and joins in. Lashley and McIntyre unload on Strowman with steel chair shots as Corbin recovers. Strowman gets up and drops Lashley, then turns to Drew. Lashley manages to come back and level Strowman with a big Spear. Drew and Lashley bring parts of the steel steps into the ring now. Corbin is up on his feet directing traffic now. Drew grabs Braun's face and talks trash now. Braun fights back and also grabs Lashley but Corbin makes the save from behind with a steel chair.

Corbin and Drew slide tables into the ring to Lashley now. Corbin and Lashley stand these tables up. Strowman slowly gets to his feet but Drew puts him right back down with a Claymore Kick. The heels stack one table on top of the other now, right in the middle of the ring. Lashley is standing on top of the steel steps, which are in front of the stacked tables. They bring Strowman over to the steps in the middle of the ring and put him through the stacked tables with a three-way powerbomb. Corbin covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

