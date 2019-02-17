1-on-2 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Finn Balor vs. Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and Michael Cole is back on commentary with Corey Graves and Renee Young. Lio Rush and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley are out first. Finn Balor is out next to a pop.

The bell rings and Balor looks to start off with Rush but Rush quickly tags out. Lashley comes in and beats Balor down. Lashley works Balor around and focuses on the ribs as fans chant for Balor. Balor comes back off the ropes and drops Lashley. Lashley turns it back around and takes Balor to the corner, putting him against the turnbuckles. Balor with a kick to the head from the apron. Balor goes to the top but comes back down as Rush charges on the apron, missing. Lashley overpowers and brings Balor back in, dodging a pin attempt and stomping on him. Rush gets involved again. Balor chases him around the ring, allowing Lashley to scoop Balor and ram him back into the barrier. Lashley rams Balor back into the apron as the referee counts.

Lashley brings Balor back into the ring and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Rush wants some action now so Lashley tags him in. Rush works over Balor and tags back in Lashley, who levels Balor for a pin attempt. Lashley keeps Balor grounded now. Lashley drops Balor with a DDT for another 2 count. Rush comes back in and keeps Balor tied up with an abdominal stretch. Balor breaks it and sends Rush flying into the corner. Balor is slow to recover. Balor runs into boots in the corner from Rush. Rush tags Lashley in and Lashley rams Balor back into the corner with shoulder thrusts.

Lashley dominates Balor with more power moves. Lashley looks to go for a Spear but Rush tags himself in. Lashley doesn't look happy. Balor takes advantage and drops Rush. Rush looks to make a tag but Balor isn't letting him by. Balor drops Rush and then knocks Lashley off the apron. Balor with a stomp to Rush and then a Slingblade. Balor sends Lashley and Rush out to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking them both down. Balor brings Rush back in and goes on to hit the Coup de Grace for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Finn Balor

This is from our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber. To access our full Elimination Chamber coverage, click here.