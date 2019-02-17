RAW Women's Title Match: Ruby Riott vs. Ronda Rousey

Ruby Riott makes her way out first as the music hits. Ruby enters the ring as Flair exits and takes her seat from ringside. Riott waits around until the music finally hits and out comes RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey is dressed as Sonya Blade, the Mortal Kombat 11 video game character she is voicing. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and Riott takes Ronda down first with strikes. They tangle and Rousey launches Riott to the mat. Ruby goes to the floor for a breather as Rousey talks trash from the ring. Flair looks on from her chair in front of the announce tables. Riott takes her time coming back into the ring as the referee counts. Riott comes in and fights out of a corner. Rousey counters and hits Piper's Pit early on. Rousey grabs Riott's arm and points up at the WrestleMania 35 sign. Rousey drops Riott into the armbar and makes her tap out for the easy win.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

