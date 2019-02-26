WWE will be releasing a new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in the near future.

WWE Network cameras were backstage for Monday's RAW at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta to film a lot of material with The Nature Boy as the company celebrated his 70th birthday, according to PWInsider.

WWE conducted sit-down interviews with various Superstars and Legends on Monday, and filmed a significant amount of other footage.

As noted, special names brought in to RAW for the Flair birthday celebration were WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Shawn Michaels. Besides regular roster members, others who could have been interviewed were Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Batista was brought in to attack Flair for the kickoff to the feud with Triple H, but the two obviously have a friendly history together.

As seen on RAW, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette was at the show and also was backstage. Flair tweeted this photo with wife Wendy Barlow and Arquette: