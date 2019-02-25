As we previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch, 46, was arrested in Freehold, New Jersey on Saturday. The Asbury Park Press reports that Sytch was arrested after being suspected of driving while intoxicated.

According to the report, Seaside Heights police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office stopped Sytch at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Sytch was charged by Seaside Heights police with DWI, reckless driving, open container in a motor vehicle and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. She was charged by the Ocean County Sheriff's Office for driving with a suspended driver's license, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and careless driving.

Sytch was released to the Holmdel Police Department on Saturday and booked in Monmouth County Jail on charges of contempt after Seaside Heights police found that she had a series traffic warrants out of Holmdel and Knowlton. She was released from Monmouth County Jail after seeing a judge via video conference.

Sytch has faced a half dozen arrests since 2015. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.