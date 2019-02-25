- WWE posted this video of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins backstage at this week's RAW in Atlanta, talking about how it was unfortunate that they weren't on the show. Ryder reminisces about how they moved to the area more than 10 years ago for WWE developmental at Deep South Wrestling. Ryder goes on to say that there has to be a reason why they're still here after 13 years. They also look ahead to a possible run with the RAW Tag Team Titles.

- The dark segment after this week's RAW at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta saw Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers interrupt what was left of the birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Mahal faced WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Kurt Angle, Ricky Steamboat and Shawn Michaels, and declared that the party was over. Jinder and The Singh Brothers then started dancing around the ring after announcing a Punjabi party. Michaels stunned Jinder with Sweet Chin Music and Angle put him through the cake on the table with an Angle Slam. The other Legends helped take out The Singh Brothers. Thanks to Robert Gunier and Malcolm Barnes for the post-RAW update from Atlanta. Below is a photo from the segment:

- Below is a promo for tomorrow's WWE SmackDown from Charlotte, NC with the Fastlane contract signing for Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan plus tag team matches with Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black and The Bar vs. Johnny Gargano & WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.