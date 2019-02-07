- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw Drew Gulak defeat Eric Bugenhagen by submission. Above is post-match video of Bugenhagen returning to the arena for an air encore with Kayla Braxton.

- Ricochet vs. Adam Cole has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode. The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will air on the February 20 episode and the title will be on the line.

- Below are highlights from this week's NXT UK episode, featuring WALTER vs. Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey vs. Ashton Smith, Ligero vs. Mark Andrews and Joseph Conners vs. Wild Boar: