- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeat Taynara Conti and Xia Li in tag team action. Above is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Borne and Aliyah after the win, asking what message they are trying to send to the women's division.

Aliyah responded, "Message? We don't talk to the other women in the locker room."

"We don't associate ourselves with the lowers. Aliyah and I intertwining, well that was fate, destiny. It was all part of my greater vision. Our greater vision," Borne added.

- WWE Performance Center Coach Norman Smiley turns 54 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat turns 66, former WWE Superstar Aaron Aguilera turns 42, former ECW Champion Masato Tanaka turns 46 and former WWE, TNA and NJPW star Lance Hoyt turns 42. Today would have been the 80th birthday of The Missing Link.

- A new update for the WWE SuperCard mobile game will be released on Friday of this week, featuring cards for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm. Below is a sneak peek at the update: