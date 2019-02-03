Kevin Owens Comments On His WWE Return, Sonya Deville Debuts On UUDD

- Above, Sonya Devile made her debut on UpUpDownDown to play Super Double Dragon with Xavier Woods. Woods has all of his guests pick a nickname for themselves and Deville went with "The Jersey Devil."

- As noted, Kevin Owens has been out since October and has been working his way back from double knee surgery.

A couple days ago, Owens tweeted out he got a chance to wrestle Adam Cole for the first time in four and a half years in front of one person. Fans started buzzing about his return and Owens followed up, "I appreciate people getting excited after my tweet earlier today but I'm beginning to put some furniture together in my house just now and I'm not coming back to WWE until I'm done with that and I suck at it so I'll see you all in a few months, maybe more. Thank you. Take care!"

I just wrestled @AdamColePro for the first time in 4 and a half years. There was exactly one spectator.



