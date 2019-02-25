- Above is the latest WWE Playlist video, featuring the wildest interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Nature Boy is celebrating his 70th birthday at tonight's RAW in Atlanta.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Atlanta, GA for this week's Main Event episode:

* Apollo Crews vs. EC3

* Rezar with Drake Maverick vs. No Way Jose

As noted, Reigns returned to WWE TV on tonight's RAW and announced that he is in remission from his second battle with leukemia.

As noted, Reigns returned to WWE TV on tonight's RAW and announced that he is in remission from his second battle with leukemia. He then announced that The Big Dog is back, but a ring return has not yet been announced.