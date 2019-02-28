It sounds like Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could be facing some backstage heat for their Twitter feud. We noted earlier this evening how the war of tweets picked up today with adult language and references, including Rousey threatening to go off-script and beat "the living s--t" out of The Man the next time she sees her. You can see that exchange at this link.

While WWE is always looking to bring attention to storylines with the help of social media, @Wrestlevotes reports that WWE officials are not thrilled with some of the wording used by Rousey and Lynch. It was also noted that the "word for word" language used today was not approved by WWE officials.

On a related note, Rusev took to Twitter this evening and took a swipe at the RAW Women's Champion. He wrote, "Ronda Rousey is like Charles Barkley .... not a role model."

You can see Rusev's full tweet on Rousey below: