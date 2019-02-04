WWE Reportedly Wanted Lars Sullivan Back Last Week

WWE reportedly wanted Lars Sullivan at last week's RAW, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Sullivan was not at the show, and his status is unknown.

Sullivan was scheduled to make his main roster debut at the January 7th RAW from Orlando, however the plan was nixed after he apparently suffered an anxiety attack. His name has not been mentioned on WWE television since.

As we previously reported, Sullivan posted his first tweet since the incident during last week's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Sullivan tweeted as his "social media representative" alter-ego William Christensen and wrote, "There has been a lot of speculation about Lars recently. It's true, he went missing several weeks ago and I was just able to contact him this morning. Lars wants everyone to know he is in a good place, and is sorry to everyone he's disappointed." The tweet was deleted later that evening.

Sullivan was originally scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania. During a media call in late January, Triple H discussed Sullivan's status and said that he "is in a good place."

"There's a lot of speculation and stories about everybody at all times," Triple H stated. "And it's a funny thing, if there's any kind of a glitch in a movement for a moment, it leads to everything being speculated about. There's a lot of talk, but Lars is in a good place. Nothing has really changed, we're moving forward and you'll know when you see it. But nothing has changed."

Robert Gunier contributed to this article.