WWE and The Houston Chronicle have announced that the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 26, 2020 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Minute Maid Park is the home to the MLB's Houston Astros baseball team. The Chronicle confirmed that the stadium will host the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches that year, kicking off the Road to WrestleMania 36.

WWE's Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor said Minute Maid Park will offer the same opportunities that WWE had from Chase Field in Phoenix for last month's 2019 Rumble event.

"We had a wonderful experience at Chase Field, and that underscored our excitement with the decision to place the 2020 Royal Rumble at Minute Maid Park," said Saboor in a press release. "We want to expose the WWE brand and its events to as many people as possible, and the size of facilities in which we present our major events is a key catalyst."

Saboor revealed that WWE and the Harris County Houston Sports Authority began negotiating to bring the Rumble to Minute Maid Park in the summer of 2018. The Rumble was last held in Houston in 1989 at The Summit.

"This is an opportunity to build upon what has been a very special relationship built over several decades between WWE and Houston," Saboor said.

The announcement from WWE and The Chronicle did not confirm a WWE NXT Takeover event for Rumble 2020 weekend, or local dates for RAW and SmackDown that week. We will keep you updated on other dates for that week.

The WWE website also announced that fans attending Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the Toyota Center in Houston will receive a pre-sale offer to buy tickets to the 2020 Rumble before they go on sale to the general public. Fans attending the pay-per-view will also have the chance to win 4 tickets to the 2020 Rumble through a special Twitter and Instagram contest. Full details on the 2020 Rumble tickets will be announced soon.