- In the video above, beginning at 1 pm ET, WWE will live stream the construction of this year's Elimination Chamber structure. There will be two matches inside the chamber, one for the WWE Championship and the other to crown the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

- On Monday, The Mark Henry Story will re-air after RAW, its debut is after WWE Elimination Chamber finishes up. Below are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

- Carmella gave fans a sneak peek at her wrestling gear for this Sunday's Elimination Chamber on her Instagram Story. She'll be teaming up with Naomi against The IIconics, Bayley & Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, and Nia Jax & Tamina.