- Becky Lynch and a few of her fans are featured in this new WWE Shop promo.

- We noted before how WWE NXT Superstars Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane were scheduled to work SmackDown live events in early March. PWInsider reports that there was a change in plans and LeRae will now be working the NXT live events instead. Sane is still scheduled to work next week's live events.

- WWE NXT UK Superstars WALTER and Trent Seven have been announced for the biggest match in PROGRESS Wrestling history at Super Strong Style 16 in London on May 5. The match will be a title unification bout for WALTER's World Title and Seven's Atlas Title. PROGRESS tweeted the following on the match: