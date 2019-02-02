WWE Worlds Collide Airs Today, Memorable Title Reveals, The Miz's Dad Makes His WWE Network Pick

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring memorable title reveals. The group included: Vince McMahon giving Mankind the Hardcore Title, Alexa Bliss revealing the Women's Tag Titles, and Daniel Bryan's new WWE Championship.

- WWE Worlds Collide airs today featuring Superstars from NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live. Below is WWE's announcement of today's events, which begin at 12 pm ET.

"Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, when the tournament's opening rounds stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Then, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, the action continues with the Worlds Collide special on WWE Network, featuring a Battle Royal with all 15 competitors and matches from the later rounds, including the tournament final. The historic Worlds Collide event is utterly unique in every way. Each brand will be represented by five Superstars, meaning never-before-seen, brand-versus-brand dream matches will become a reality for the very first time. The tournament begins with a 15-Superstar Battle Royal that determines the bracket seeding, and the winner of the entire tournament will receive a future NXT, NXT UK or 205 Live championship match of their choosing. Anyone can become a champion on any brand! Representing NXT are Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee and Shane Thorne. NXT UK representatives include Mark Andrews, Tyler Bate, Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin and Zack Gibson. Participating Cruiserweights from 205 Live, meanwhile, include Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, TJP and Humberto Carrillo. Don't miss a second of the tournament action."

- In the video below, The Miz's dad made his WWE Network Pick of the Week: The Miz and Shane McMahon winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Titles against The Bar at last weekend's Royal Rumble.