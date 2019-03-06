- The video above features a WWE countdown of the six stars Triple H has never been able to conquer in one-on-one competition. The list unfolds as: 6. Batista, 5. Daniel Bryan, 4. Roman Reigns, 3. Seth Rollins, 2. Sycho Sid, 1. The Ultimate Warrior

- Mia Yim took to her Twitter to officially welcome popular ROH/MLW manager, Stokely Hathaway to WWE NXT. As reported here earlier this week, Hathaway joins Robbie E, second generation wrestler Cal Bloom, and the son of former WWE Superstar Wayne Bloom (Beau Beverly) as the newest additions to WWE's NXT developmental territory in Orlando.

In the post, Yim writes, "Welcome to NXT, Big Stoke. Since Shelton Benjamin is on main roster and I rarely see him, Stokely Hathaway is next in line for me to ruin. Welcome, fool! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT" You can see the full tweet below:

Welcome to NXT, Big Stoke. Since @Sheltyb803 is on main roster and I rarely see him, @StokelyHathaway is next in line for me to ruin. Welcome, fool! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eqomcR2cOi — The HBIC (@MiaYim) March 14, 2019

- Former WWE NXT star Bull Dempsey posted a photo of himself reuniting in Tokyo with AEW's PAC (formerly known as Neville in NXT) and NJPW's Juice Robinson (formerly known as CJ Parker in NXT). Dempsey has been wrestling on the international independent scene as "Bull James", including his brief stint with Ring of Honor in 2016.

