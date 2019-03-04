If you missed the previous episode of Being The Elite, here's the recap.

* Matt Jackson tells Nick how he feels people are looking at them differently (and asking for jobs) now that they're executives. Nick says he has an idea for their next appearance and goes to say where when there's a knock at the door. Arthur and Trevor are at the door, Young Bucks just close the door, but the two make their way in. Arthur says they want jobs with AEW, Trevor runs down some of their credentials from being on the shows. Matt says to send them their resume, Arthur gives him the middle finger.

* New 8-bit intro for the show.

* Kylie Rae is enjoying some cake. MJF rolls up all nice and says she really has "it" and has a great smile...but her teeth could be whiter. He continues that it's great how she is having some cake and not worrying about watching her figure, he pats her midsection, and heads off.

* Cody and Brandi talk about partnering with Kulture City, which will help AEW events be sensory inclusive for fans.

* Young Bucks show off their new LJN figures.

* Kenny Omega is waiting at a restaurant as someone enters and sits in front of him, eventually it's revealed it's Michael Nakazawa. Omega wants him to come to AEW in some capacity and we see a graphic that he's with the promotion. Cut to Matt Jackson seeing the news and having no idea who it is. He wonders what's with AEW signing all these unknown people, like MJF.

* Cody gives an update about rehabbing his knee. Brandi is in the background working on some moves in the ring.

* Adam Page explains the Full Gear Challenge as he looks to trim up.

* Back to Matt Jackson still wondering who Michael Nakazawa is.

* SCU trying to figure out where they should do their next "worst town" bit. Kris Wolf shows up looking for "Tito," her wolf head. SCU basically kicks her out of their "nicer" locker room. She tells them they have changed and storms off.

* Matt and Nick end the episode with an announcement of AEW's next show in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be Fight for the Fallen on July 13 at Daily's Place Amphitheater. Tickets will be available soon.