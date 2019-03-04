Luke Perry, the father of AEW's Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) and star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, has passed away at 52, according to TMZ.

Earlier this week, Perry suffered a massive stroke from which he was unable to recover from. Perry was surrounded by his family when he passed this morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California.

AEW has already commented on his passing, writing, "We are saddened to learn that Luke Perry, father of AEW's Jungle Boy has passed away at the age of 52, and our thoughts are with the Perry family."

We here at Wrestling Inc. extend our condolences to Perry's family, friends and fans on his passing.