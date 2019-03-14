- This week's WWE NXT UK episode saw Noam Dar return to the brand and declare that he is there to stay. His promo was soon interrupted by Mark Andrews, who ended up kicking Dar out of the ring. Above is post-show video of Dar talking to Radzi Chinyanganya. Radzi asked Dar about his return to NXT UK and his change in attitude.

"Radzi, there's not been a change, there's been a realization and understanding," Dar said. "For a year I've been watching NXT UK become what it has become, all these guys becoming big stars. They need to remember that long before NXT UK was a thing, I was the top guy in the United Kingdom, and it was only because I went to the bright lights of the USA - Monday Night RAW, 205 Live, every week, it was only because I went over there, that they are allowed to be the stars of today. The lot of them, I will slap every single one of them..."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville can survive as a team through WrestleMania 35. As of this writing, 75% voted, "No. Trouble is definitely afoot." The rest went with, "Yes. They've been through these bumps in the road before and they will carry on."

- As noted, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton is now official for WrestleMania 35. AJ took to Twitter today and responded to Orton's promo from this week's SmackDown, saying he's been holding things down long before he came to WWE.

Styles wrote, "I've been holding down this house way before I came to @WWE. The lights may not have been as bright, the audience may not have been as big...but a ring is still a ring. And any ring I step into belongs to me. #WrestleMania"

You can see AJ's full tweet below: