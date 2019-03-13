Last night's WWE SmackDown saw Randy Orton mention former TNA President Dixie Carter during his promo to set up the AJ Styles match at WrestleMania 35.

Orton said, "This is the house that AJ Styles built, right? Well, what I don't understand is, in 2002 AJ Styles was wrestling for $10 a night in a high school gymnasium, in front of 12 people, while I was here making my WWE in-ring debut. In 2004, AJ Styles was shaking hands with his opponents in the bingo halls and I was here becoming the youngest WWE Champion ever. In 2005, AJ was down in Florida getting a tan with Dixie Carter while I was here facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania. In 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, I was here and I was a champion. This isn't the house that AJ Styles built, this house was built long before AJ Styles ever stepped foot in this ring. This is the house that Randy Orton built."

After a fan pointed out how Dixie was trending on social media due to the mention on SmackDown, Dixie took to Twitter tonight and responded to Orton's jab.

Dixie wrote, "@AJStylesOrg & I never had to tan as we were always golden. My historical recollection is different than yours @RandyOrton. #SDLive"

Styles vs. Orton is expected to take place at WrestleMania 35 after Styles issued the challenge on SmackDown. Dixie has been away from the spotlight after her last Impact Wrestling appearance in January 2016. This is not her first time tweeting on the WWE storylines as she has made a few comments on EC3, her storyline nephew in TNA, since he was announced for the main roster. Dixie also appeared as an interviewee on the WWE 24 special about WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, which premiered in the summer of 2017 on the WWE Network.

You can see Dixie's full tweet below. Orton and Styles have not responded as of this writing.