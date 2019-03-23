Casey Michael, the owner of Squared Circle Sirens, tweeted out new info that Ricardo Miller has apparently requested his release from WWE's NXT developmental territory. This comes just one day after the story broke surrounding a fellow NXT hopeful, Stacey Ervin, Jr., requesting his release from the company after recent concussion scares.

As previously noted, Miller just signed with WWE this past January alongside Trevor Lee, Karen Q, and Rachael Evers, amongst others.

Miller had a football background and he was reportedly picking things up quickly in the ring, according to Casey. You can see the full tweet featured below: