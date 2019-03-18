- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring the wildest bloopers from over the years. The video features WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund, Psycho Sid, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, The Miz, The Great Khali, Lilian Garcia and others.

- WWE stock was down 2.40% today, closing at $90.15 per share. Today's high was $92.76 and the low was $90.04.

- Pro Wrestling Tees recently started selling the first-ever solo t-shirt for WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who was released from his backstage role with the company several weeks back. They announced on Sunday that The Enforcer's first t-shirt is the #1 selling shirt of their Merch Madness sale. You can see the shirt below. The PWT website has two more Arn t-shirts for $24.99 and a "IV" Four Horsemen t-shirt for $27.99.