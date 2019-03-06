- The tournament to crown a new #1 contender for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy and his WrestleMania 35 match continued on this week's WWE 205 Live episode from Wilkes-Barre, PA. Oney Lorcan defeated Humberto Carrillo to advance and Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa to advance. The tournament semi-finals will begin next Tuesday night with Lorcan vs. Alexander and Tony Nese vs. Gulak. The finals will be Lorcan or Alexander vs. Nese or Gulak with the winner facing Murphy at the biggest show of the year.

Above is video from Lorcan vs. Carrillo and below is video from Alexander vs. Tozawa along with a look at the updated tournament brackets.

- Pre-sale tickets for the 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view go on sale later this morning at 10am ET. WWE announced on Twitter that ALLWWE will work as a pre-sale code. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10am ET. Money In the Bank takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. You can order tickets at this link.

- As noted, there was concern for SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka after she had an injury scare at Monday's WWE live event in White Plains, NY during a match with Mandy Rose. Asuka later tweeted fans and said she was alright. Asuka is cleared for action as she got physical with Rose and Sonya Deville on this week's SmackDown, taking them both out with strikes on the stage. Asuka will defend her title against Rose at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Below are photos and clips from tonight's segment on SmackDown: