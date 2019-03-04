- Above is the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Torrie Wilson. Torrie joins headliners DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman) and The Honky Tonk Man as confirmed names for the 2019 induction ceremony, which takes place during WrestleMania 35 weekend in Brooklyn. Taz, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake and The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Jimmy Hart) are rumored for the 2019 class.

- A face-off between Batista and Triple H has been announced for next Monday's WWE RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The Road to WrestleMania 35 should really heat up next Monday as this will be the post-Fastlane edition of RAW.

- As noted, there was concern over SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka suffering some kind of injury at tonight's WWE live event in White Plains, NY after she landed bad during a match with Mandy Rose. Asuka took to Twitter after the show and said she hit her back, but she is fine. She also said she does not have a concussion or a neck injury. You can see her tweets below: