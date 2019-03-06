Last month, reports surfaced of NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is currently dealing with a neck injury that has forced him out of some appearances outside of WWE and even caused a re-write for RAW two weeks ago. Along with Johnny Gargano, the duo was initially scheduled to be involved in a Fatal 4-Way tag match, but were instead taken off the show completely.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it's being reported that Ciampa is going to have neck surgery in the next couple of days. He's not going to be in the ring for a "long, long time," but the exact amount of time wasn't known at this point. Dave Meltzer speculated - based on the history of neck surgeries - that Ciampa could be out anywhere from 6 to 14 months.

Ciampa will have to vacate the title and the expected TakeOver: New York match between him and Gargano obviously won't happen either. WWE had originally hoped Ciampa could work through the injury to get by WrestleMania weekend, but things have worsened in the past week to change that plan.

Stories leading to TakeOver: New York most likely will be adjusted on next Wednesday's NXT TV tapings.

Marc Dykton contributed to this article.