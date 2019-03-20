On this morning's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the topic of John Cena at WrestleMania was brought up. Going back a few weeks, Cena was referenced numerous times by R-Truth and then Samoa Joe, leading fans to believe he might be involved in a US Title match at WrestleMania. Currently, WWE US Champion Samoa Joe will take on Rey Mysterio on April 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Cena going against Joe was expected to be on the card, but those plans have changed. At the moment, Cena reportedly doesn't have an opponent for WrestleMania.

On this week's RAW, Kurt Angle announced Baron Corbin would be his opponent for his retirement match, another slot Cena could have potentially occupied. As we reported earlier this week, Angle taking on Corbin is still a go, although the negative response to it could possibly change things up between now and then.

It was also noted on today's show Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade was initially booked for WrestleMania, but that's not the case now.