There is now speculation that John Cena will be involved in the WWE United States Title match at WrestleMania 35, possibly in a singles bout against new champion Samoa Joe.

Joe defeated R-Truth on last night's WWE SmackDown episode to capture the title. Truth dropped the title during an US Open Challenge, which was created by Cena, and Truth had been name-dropping Cena a lot during recent promos, talking about how he wanted to make Cena proud and how he wanted to be like Cena.

Some feel that Joe's post-match interview with Kayla Braxton was teasing an upcoming showdown with Cena. You can see that promo above.

"Let me cut you off right there," Joe said when Braxton asked about other SmackDown Superstars accusing Joe of not being able to win the big one. "Accusations? No gentlemen, they were not making accusations. They were merely unanswered prayers. Because every SmackDown Superstar, they know the lengths I'll go to to win gold and they fear what I'll do to keep it. You see, gentlemen, it's quite simple - the champ is not one to come out here and do dance breaks. I don't pander to the masses of the unexceptional, and I sure as hell ain't a man who loves John Cena. Hustle, loyalty and respect? No, no, no. All my opponents will find is disrespect, for any man who has the audacity to come for the king and his crown. And to all you SmackDown Superstars who wanna lie awake at night, every night, having nightmares about the day you might step in the ring against me - rest assured boys, I'll be along soon enough to make you all go night-night."

Cena's WrestleMania 35 status has been up in the air as of late because there is no match planned for him after the planned match with Lars Sullivan fell apart due to Lars' questionable status. WWE usually has matches for top stars like Cena and The Undertaker locked in by now, but this year has been different. Cena is currently in Vancouver filming the "Playing with Fire" movie but he announced this week that he will be doing an "Elbow Grease" book signing in New York City during WrestleMania 35 weekend, confirming that he will be in town during the biggest weekend of the year.