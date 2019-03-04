As Raj exclusively reported earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was released last month after an incident with Alicia Fox at a live event. Fox allegedly was intoxicated and Anderson, acting as the agent assigned to her match that night, allowed her to perform. Vince McMahon was said to be furious when he later found out about what happened, and that was the final straw for Anderson.

This story has been going around backstage in WWE and among the wrestlers for a few weeks now, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. It was also noted that a lot of the WWE talents are backing Arn with their support. The Enforcer of the Four Horsemen had been with the company since the end of WCW, working as a backstage producer and agent.

Fox was not backstage for last week's RAW and has not wrestled since the February 10 live event in Saginaw, Michigan. The WWE veteran has not been active on Twitter since mid-January, but took to Instagram today after the news came out and made her first post since February 18. She wrote, "#resilience /r??zily?ns/ noun 1. the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness And for those w your own opinion #nofoxgiven [emoji] #fancy #mood #digitaldetox"