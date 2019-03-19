- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Chicago.

- Last night's RAW featured Michael Cole interviewing Batista about the No Holds Barred match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. WWE said Batista was checking in from his home in Tampa, FL, but PWInsider reports that the interview was filmed backstage in Pittsburgh, PA last week when Batista was there live. There's no word yet on when Batista will be back on TV.

- Baron Corbin took to Twitter and responded to fan complaints on Corbin being picked to be the final opponent for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35.

"I think I'm going to need a BIGGER boat! #WrestleMania #Raw #FarewellMatch," Corbin wrote on fan tears.

You can see the full tweet below: