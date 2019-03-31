- The video featured above is the full match from WrestleMania 23 between then-World Heavyweight Champion Batista and his challenger at the time, The Undertaker. Of course, 'Taker would use a tombstone piledriver to leave WrestleMania 15-0 with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship clutched in his hand.

- WWEnetworknews.com has released the full list of matches for the next installment of Superstar Picks, centered around WWE NXT star, Adam Cole. The matches will be added to the WWE Network tomorrow, Monday, April 1.

Below is the listing for the upcoming WWE Superstar Picks: Adam Cole:





WrestleMania XV – The Rock vs Stone Cold

Adam Cole remembers the WrestleMania XV main event match between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin that started his WWE fandom. WrestleMania X-7 – The Rock vs Stone Cold

Adam Cole discusses the match that made him want to pursue a wrestling career, Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Rock at WrestleMania X-7. WrestleMania 24 – Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair

Adam Cole recalls the first WrestleMania he ever attended live, and the incredible emotion he felt when Shawn Michaels took on Ric Flair. No Way Out 2001 – Stone Cold vs Triple H

Adam Cole discusses the brutal Three Stages of Hell Match between Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin at No Way Out 2001. SummerSlam 2002 – Kurt Angle vs Rey Mysterio

Adam Cole recalls the opening matchup from SummerSlam 2002, where Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio showed why they were two of the very best. WrestleMania III – Randy Savage vs Ricky Steamboat

Adam Cole reminisces about purchasing an old VHS tape specifically to see the classic Savage vs Steamboat contest from WrestleMania III. Halloween Havoc 1997 – Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio

Adam Cole discusses the iconic match between Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio Jr. from Halloween Havoc 1997 that absolutely blew his mind. WrestleMania 21 – Shawn Michaels vs Kurt Angle

Adam Cole discusses an inspiring match that only gets better with repeat viewings, Shawn Michaels vs Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21. Living Dangerously 1999 – RVD vs Jerry Lynn

Adam Cole recalls his favorite RVD vs Jerry Lynn match, where the two amazing athletes had a rabid ECW audience going absolutely nuts. WrestleMania XII – Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart

Adam Cole remembers witnessing history when two of the best athletes in the world competed in an epic Iron Man Match at WrestleMania.

- As noted, Kurt Angle will have his final match with WWE at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin. Although there have been rumors of Angle's opponent being reconsidered, the two are currently scheduled to collide on "the grandest stage of them all".

Corbin took to Twitter to send a message to Angle ahead of their WrestleMania bout. Corbin writes, "Enjoy your last week because after next Sunday it's Murder she wrote, puzzles and Tapioca pudding."

You can see the full tweet below: