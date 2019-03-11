- Above is a video recap for this week's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network, the 8th episode in the 4th season. This week's show featured Brie Bella's retirement announcement and more on the WWE Evolution feud between Nikki Bella and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

- ESPN's Andrew Feldman noted on Twitter that Rusev's loss on the WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show was his 17th straight pay-per-view loss. He ties The Great Khali for the longest pay-per-view losing streak in WWE history, according to ESPN Stats. Last night's pre-show saw Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura lose to Big E and Xavier Woods.

Rusev, who trolls on Twitter with the best of them, tweeted a response to the stat this afternoon. He joked, "Knowing how things are they probably won't even let me be number 1!!!"

- As noted, tonight's RAW from Pittsburgh will feature a face-off with Batista and Triple H to get the ball rolling on their WrestleMania 35 feud. Batista took to Twitter this afternoon and wrote the following to hype tonight's segment: