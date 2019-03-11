On last night's episode of Total Bellas, Brie Bella made a huge announcement regarding her future in the ring. The former Divas Champion officially announced her retirement, while also stating her and Daniel Bryan will be moving back to Phoenix from San Diego. This decision comes after wanting to start another family with the current WWE Champion following the birth of Birdie.

"I know a couple months ago I told you I wasn't ready for baby number two because I have a lot on my plate," Brie stated to Bryan during the episode. "But I've been thinking about it a lot and I think the comeback really made me realize that I am actually ready. And I do want Birdie and our next baby to be close in age."

After a brief hiatus, Brie returned to the ring in 2018 during the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. She later teamed up with Bryan and won a match against The Miz and Maryse at the Hell in a Cell PPV. Brie's last WWE appearance was at WWE Evolution back in October, where she accompanied her sister Nikki to the ring for her match against Ronda Rousey. Before that, she competed in several multi-woman tag matches against the Riott Squad.

On last night's episode Brie announced, "I decided that after [WWE] Evolution, I'm gonna be fully retired," Brie continued with a smile. "Fully done."

While the future is unknown, Brie believes the move will be permanent. Besides committing to Total Bellas, Brie already has a future outside of WWE with Birdiebee, her wine label Belle Radici and Nicole + Brizee, a body and beauty line.

"I love WWE, but the one thing I learned is that I can't do everything. I just can't," Brie continued. "I know deep down inside that I'm making the right decision, that the boots have to be hung, that I need to go back to Phoenix and just really put more concentration on the things that are in my future instead of what was in my past."

Nikki was shocked to hear about the news. Her last appearance in a WWE ring was the loss to Rousey at Evolution.

"Talk about dropping two huge bombs," Nikki stated. "I guess retirement I always thought would be something that Brie and I would talk about together. I just did not expect this big change after such an incredible comeback."

Source: E!