Brie Bella Says She Went Into A "Deep Depression" After Knocking Out Liv Morgan In A WWE RAW Match

Brie Bella spoke with Digital Spy about a wide range of topics including the reaction to her accidentally knocking out Liv Morgan during a WWE RAW match back in September. The bout involved Nikki Bella, Natalya, and Brie against The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Morgan).

While going for a string of "Yes" Kicks, Brie ended up booting Morgan twice in the face, knocking her out for a few seconds. It would come out later Morgan sustained a concussion from the strikes.





In the interview, Brie was asked about the critical reaction she received online afterwards and noted fans will see on Total Bellas her go into a "deep depression," but also how positive things remained backstage between the Superstars.

"It's crazy how I've been wrestling for 12 years and one of my major mistakes in the ring I get judged so harshly on," Brie said. "We're not perfect, no one's perfect, you know how many people have been injured in the ring? But for some reason I was like showcased in such a way of like, this evil person, and 'look what she's done' and I got bullied really bad.

"I wanted to run into a cave and you'll see. I don't think people have ever seen me break down as bad as they will during the whole Liv situation. I went into deep depression. I didn't know if I was going to be able to go back to work. All the horrible things people were saying about me, I felt a thousand times worse than the things they thought of me and I really had to sit down and think to myself, 'Brie, you're a mother' and if Birdie was in this situation would you want her to feel this bad or would you want her to stand up to it and be like, 'screw you guys'?

"I made a mistake and she's not badly injured and you know what, this is our business, this is what we all signed up for. Everyone's going to see backstage even how Liv and I were with each other. Out in the WWE ring, we have to play so much, bad guy, good guy, don't talk to your competitors, but backstage you'll see that we're all really close and it affects us. We never want to go out there and hurt each other, so when it happens it's emotional. But people are going to hear my side of the story and my voice and how it's about damn time that trolls stopped going on the internet and bullying everyone."

The story would end up making mainstream news and had many from within the wrestling community chiming in. Bubba Ray noted Morgan should be partially blamed for what happened, Steve Austin summed it up with "s--- happens," and Brie's husband, Daniel Bryan, said Brie was a victim of cyber-bullying.

Brie's most recent WWE match was October 8 on RAW where she teamed up with Nikki and Ronda Rousey against The Riott Squad. Nikki and Brie would turn heel against Rousey to set up Nikki's title match at WWE Evolution.