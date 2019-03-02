- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Batista's nastiest beatdowns. The most recent being on this past week's RAW when he attacked Ric Flair before his 70th birthday celebration to get the attention of Triple H. The two are expected to have a match at WrestleMania.

- WWE asked fans, "Which RAW Superstar are you most eager for Roman Reigns to face?" As of this writing, the top four choices are: Drew McIntyre (37 percent), Aleister Black (17 percent), Dan Ambrose (11 percent) and Bobby Lashley (9 percent).

- During the main event of this past Tuesday's SmackDown (Kofi Kingston & Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan), Byron Saxton recapped Vince McMahon telling Kingston despite being here for 11 years with all of his accomplishments, he's not good to get a shot at the WWE Championship. Kingston was replaced with Kevin Owens and will face Bryan for the WWE Title at Fastlane on March 10. Corey Graves would compare it to MLB player Andrew McCutchen leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates after playing for them from 2009 until he was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2018.

"I'm going to draw a parallel to Andrew McCutchen, he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates for many, many years and was an excellent player," Graves said. "But eventually he wanted more money than the Pirates felt he was worth, so they shipped him off to where he wanted to be best."

McCutchen wrote back to Graves, "Uhh, Corey Graves I definitely didn't ask for more money before I got traded, but I do know that Kofi Kingston is the real deal and then some. Get that man a title shot at WrestleMania!"